Stefanchuk continues nationwide 'Parliamentary Dialogue' tour

Ukrainian parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk is continuing meetings with the university community as part of a nationwide tour, "Parliamentary Dialogue: A Meeting with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada."

"Day two of the nationwide 'Parliamentary Dialogue: A Meeting with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada' tour. After Kharkiv - Poltava. Today we met at Yuriy Kondratyuk Poltava Polytechnic National University to talk about the parliament's work, education, the update to the Civil Code, and the decisions that should shape the rules of life in Ukraine today and after the war. Representatives of Sumy State University, Sumy National Agrarian University, and Luhansk Taras Shevchenko National University, relocated to Poltava region, also joined the discussion," Stefanchuk said on Facebook Tuesday.

According to the speaker, the discussion covered parliament's priorities: securing a sustainable and just peace, Ukraine's path toward EU membership, forming the state budget, and financial stability.

"With representatives of the four universities specifically, we also discussed education - the challenges higher education institutions face today, the needs of students and faculty, and what state policy should look like to support the development of Ukrainian education both during and after the war," Stefanchuk said.

He added that a large part of the discussion was devoted to the update of the Civil Code.

"The question often comes up: why change it right now? Because life in 2003 and life in 2026 are fundamentally different. Digital relationships, online contracts, personal data, new forms of intellectual activity - these are already part of our everyday reality. And the war has raised questions for civil law that could not have been foreseen twenty years ago at anything like today's scale. We don't just need to update the legislation. We need to establish fair, clear rules for life - for Ukraine today and for Ukraine after the war," the Rada chairman said.

Stefanchuk also stressed that it matters to him to hold this dialogue specifically within the university community, where the intellectual elite is formed and where the generation that will shape Ukraine's future is growing up.