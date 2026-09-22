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One person injured in strike on Kharkiv

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One person injured in strike on Kharkiv
Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Marianna Zhogan

A Russian drone has struck Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, resulting in one injury, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

"As of now, one person is known to be injured," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

#shelling #kharkiv #victims
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