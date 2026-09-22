One person injured in strike on Kharkiv

A Russian drone has struck Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, resulting in one injury, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.
"As of now, one person is known to be injured," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.
A Russian drone has struck Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, resulting in one injury, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.
"As of now, one person is known to be injured," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.
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