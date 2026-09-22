Warehouses catch fire in Odesa region following enemy strike – Emergency Service

Warehouses in Odesa region caught fire following a Russian strike; rescuers were forced to leave the scene and seek shelter several times due to air raid alerts, the State Emergency Service (SES) reported.

"Warehouses caught fire as a result of the Russian strike. Rescuers worked in extremely difficult conditions. Just as they managed to bring the flames under control, air raid sirens would sound again. Firefighters had to leave the site and take cover," the SES said.

SES specialists reportedly conducted air quality measurements; levels of hazardous chemicals resulting from the smoke were within normal limits. There is no threat to the public.