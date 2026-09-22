Russian forces strike residential building in Sumy: one person killed – police

Russian occupation forces launched an FPV drone strike near an apartment building in Sumy, Sumy Region Patrol Police press service reports.

"A woman was killed. A man was wounded; concerned citizens had already provided him with assistance before our arrival," the message posted on the Telegram channel reads.

The wounded man was handed over to ambulance medics and subsequently hospitalized.

Separately, an enemy drone struck a truck in another district. Members of the TacTeam special unit were nearby; they rushed to help and extinguished the fire using a fire extinguisher. Fortunately, there are no casualties.