SOF strike Kuibyshevsky refinery in Samara region again

Deep Strike units of the Special Operations Forces (SOF), in cooperation with the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, struck the Kuibyshevsky oil refinery in the city of Samara (Russian Federation) overnight into Tuesday.

"Several SOF drones reached their targets. A large fire broke out at the facility," the SOF Telegram channel reported.

The Kuibyshevsky refinery is part of Rosneft and processes approximately 7 million tonnes of oil annually. The plant is a key fuel supplier for Russia's central regions, producing gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, and other petroleum products. A portion of the facility's output goes toward supplying the armed forces of the aggressor state.

As previously reported, SOF struck the Kuibyshevsky refinery on the night of June 10. Hits were confirmed on the AVT-4 and AVT-5 primary oil processing units, as well as on an RVS-2000 storage tank. The refinery halted operations at that time.