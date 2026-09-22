Latvia blocks initiative to lift EU sanctions on Usmanov and Fridman - media

Latvia has opposed lifting sanctions on Russian businessmen Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman, which France, Slovakia and Luxembourg had requested, Euractiv reported Tuesday, citing sources.

"EU sanctions on nearly 3,000 individuals and entities linked to Russia could lapse by the end of Tuesday because Latvia has blocked a proposed compromise involving two Russian businessmen," the outlet wrote, citing diplomats.

France had earlier asked for sanctions on Usmanov to be lifted, after which Slovakia and Luxembourg made the same request regarding Fridman. In exchange, Paris and Bratislava had agreed to extend the duration of the anti-Russian sanctions regime from six months to three years. Currently, the sanctions must be renewed every six months.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha criticized any deal that would lift sanctions against the two oligarchs, whom he called "part of Russia's aggressive regime waging an aggressive war against Ukraine."

"What has changed? Nothing. Delisting is unacceptable and would send the wrong signal to Moscow at a time when pressure needs to be increased," Sybiha wrote on X.

It was reported Monday evening that EU countries had failed to reach consensus on removing Usmanov and Fridman from the sanctions list and would continue discussions Tuesday. Work was also continuing on extending sanctions against several thousand Russian individuals and entities whose designations are set to expire.

According to European media, permanent representatives made another attempt Tuesday to complete a written procedure to finally resolve both issues. Results are expected to be known by midday.