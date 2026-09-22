Sybiha: Equipment in Belarus used to support Russian drone attacks on Ukraine

Signal relay equipment located in Belarus is being used to support Russian drone attacks against Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

“Belarus is Russia's accomplice in the war against Ukraine. Its territory, infrastructure, and resources continue to serve Russia's war machine,” Sybiha said on X.

According to him, Belarusian oil refineries supply fuel for Russia's military operations, while signal-relay equipment located in Belarus is used to support drone attacks against Ukraine.

Sybiha also noted that Belarus' borders are being used to pose security threats to Europe, particularly through irregular migration. He stated that Lukashenko and high-ranking officials of his regime must stand trial before a special tribunal for the crime of aggression, just like Putin and his inner circle.

“There can be no wishful thinking about the Minsk regime — it has no independent agency from Moscow. Pressure on both regimes must be applied without exceptions or compromises,” the minister stressed.

At the same time, Sybiha emphasized the need to distinguish between the Lukashenko regime and the Belarusian people, who, he noted, demonstrated their democratic choice in 2020.

He also highlighted cooperation with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, whose briefing was part of a side event on Belarus at the EU Delegation in New York.

“Ukraine has strengthened its dialogue with her and the Belarusian democratic forces, and I support the sanctions proposals she and her team have put forward,” Sybiha said.

According to him, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has appointed an ambassador-at-large for cooperation with Belarusian democratic forces in order to deepen this partnership.