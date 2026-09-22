Trump to pressure Zelenskyy to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – media

US President Donald Trump intends to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to secure a halt to Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy facilities, The Guardian reports.

According to the publication, Trump will raise the issue of Ukrainian strikes on Russia's energy sector against the backdrop of a sharp rise in global diesel prices, driven in part by the war in Iran and Russia's war against Ukraine.

“Donald Trump is expected to press Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on an energy ceasefire during a face-to-face meeting this week during United Nations high-level week, as world diesel prices have soared due to the war in Iran, as well as Russia’s war in Ukraine,” the message says.

Trump is expected to deliver a speech to the UN general assembly on Tuesday morning, and is expected to meet with major energy producers including the Gulf Cooperation Council and Venezuela’s recently installed leader Delcy Rodriguez.

In a preview, Mike Waltz, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, said Trump would speak about how he has “confronted complex problems head-on around the world. Many of the peace deals that he has driven to conclusion, or is in the process of driving to conclusion.”