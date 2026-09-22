Ukraine ready to procure additional SAMP/T systems and missiles using EU loan funds – Zelenskyy-Macron meeting

Ukraine is ready to procure additional SAMP/T air defense systems and missiles using funds from a European Union loan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

“Met with Emmanuel Macron. We primarily discussed security and the winter support package for Ukraine. We are also ready to provide additional SAMP/T air defense systems and missiles for them, using financial capabilities within the EU loan framework,” Zelenskyy said on X Tuesday.

According to him, work is also continuing on the possibility of producing such systems and their missiles in Ukraine, as well as on the joint FREYJA anti-ballistic program with partners. “We expect the first results this year. We are working to the maximum to strengthen the protection of our people,” the President added.

Following his meeting with Zelenskyy, Macron wrote that "France will stand by Ukraine to face the winter, and G7 resources will also be mobilized to support it."

"We are strengthening its air defense by signing a contract for the supply of radars and providing interceptors," he wrote on Twitter.

The French President also stated that he had discussed this support with U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as the prospect of an energy truce and a moratorium in the Black Sea. "This will be one of the key issues in the negotiations, which must resume and lead to a just and lasting peace," Macron emphasized.