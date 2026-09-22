Zelenskyy: Agreed with US senators to cooperate more closely on sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced after a meeting with U.S. senators in New York that the parties had agreed to cooperate more closely on sanctions.

“I thanked them for their strong bipartisan support for Ukraine and for passing The Lindsey Graham’s sanctions bill. This is absolutely the right step, and once it is fully implemented, peace and guaranteed security will certainly be closer. We agreed that our teams will work closely on sanctions,” Zelenskyy said on X Tuesday.

According to him, during the meeting he also briefed the senators on de-escalation proposals that Ukraine plans to discuss with U.S. President Donald Trump, and the parties discussed the need for ballistic missile interceptors as well as challenges facing them ahead of winter.

“There are things we can do together with America to protect lives. American made Patriot Systems cannot be replaced at this point, and the more anti-ballistic protection Ukraine has, the less emboldened Russia will be to continue its strikes and prolong the war,” Zelenskyy stressed.