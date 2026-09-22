Occupying forces target schools in Kherson and Vinnytsia regions with attack drones; with no casualties reported

Russian occupation forces launched drone strikes against schools in Kherson and Vinnytsia regions, local military administrations reported.

"Yesterday, at about 20:00, the occupiers directed a Molniya-type drone at a secondary school building in the Central District [of Kherson]," Yaroslav Shanko, head of Kherson City Military Administration, reported on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, classrooms were damaged, and windows were blown out on several floors.

A school and seven houses were damaged in two communities in Vinnytsia region during an overnight enemy attack. "Windows were blown out and roofs damaged in residential houses. The glazing at the school was also damaged," Natalia Zabolotna, head of Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, reported on Telegram.

There are no victims in either incidents.