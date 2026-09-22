Number of people injured in hostile attack on Kyiv's Dniprovsky district rises to five – prosecutor's office

Five people have now been injured following an overnight Russian drone attack on Kyiv's Dniprovsky district, the press service of Kyiv City prosecutor's office reports.

"As of 8:00 a.m. on September 22, five people are known to have been injured in Kyiv's Dniprovsky district," the message, posted on Telegram on Tuesday morning, notes.

According to the prosecutor's office, three of the injured—including an elderly married couple—sustained lacerations. Two other individuals suffered acute stress reactions and received medical assistance at the scene.

Four high-rise buildings were damaged in the attack. In one of them, ground-floor apartments were partially destroyed.

Law enforcement officers are documenting the aftermath of the attack. Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City prosecutor's office, a pretrial investigation has been initiated under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.