G7 energy group to support Ukraine ahead of winter, France to provide radars, interceptors – Macron

Amid the threat of disruptions to heating and electricity supplies due to Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, G7 countries are mobilizing support ahead of winter, while France is strengthening Ukraine's air defense, including by supplying radar stations and interceptors, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure threaten to leave millions of families without heating and electricity. France will stand by Ukraine to help it get through the winter, and the 'G7 Energy Group' is also mobilizing to support it," Macron said on X following a detailed conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York.

He said France is strengthening Ukraine's air defense, in particular by signing a contract to supply radar stations and interceptors.

"We are strengthening Ukrainian air defense by signing a contract to supply radars and providing interceptor missiles," Macron said.

Macron also said he discussed the support with U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as prospects for an energy truce and a moratorium in the Black Sea, which France supports.

"This will be one of the key issues in negotiations that should resume and lead to a just and lasting peace," the French president said.