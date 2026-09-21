Sybiha to raise humanitarian crisis in Oleshky at UN General Assembly

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha plans to raise separately at the UN General Assembly in New York the humanitarian catastrophe in Oleshky, a city in the occupied part of Kherson region, he said upon arriving in New York for the General Assembly session.

"Oleshky is a city in Kherson region that has been under complete blockade for more than six months. More than 6,000 people remain there, including nearly 200 children. People are dying of hunger and cold. The occupiers are not allowing humanitarian aid in. We have been negotiating an evacuation for a long time, preparing lists and agreeing on a ceasefire regime. And Russia is not responding. We will talk about Oleshky here, at the highest level, and will put pressure on the world to hear this and force Russia to allow humanitarian access," Sybiha said in a video posted on his Facebook page on Monday.

He said Ukraine had also brought to New York the issue of the deportation and militarization of Ukrainian children, their return and accountability for those committing these crimes.

"We have a packed schedule. Dozens of meetings with partners from all continents. Six documents to sign. All of this is for one purpose – so that the world does not get used to this war, so that pressure on Russia grows and support for our army is strengthened," Sybiha said.

Sybiha also said there would be a separate UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, the sixth Crimea Platform summit, and discussions on energy ahead of winter, the Black Sea and grain. The first lady will have a separate program of events promoting humanitarian initiatives.