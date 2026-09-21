Ukraine's SkyFall, Canada's Calian Group partner to train NATO UAV operators

Ukrainian technology and defense company SkyFall and Canada's Calian Group have announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop and implement a program to train and educate armed forces personnel from NATO member states and allied countries in the use of unmanned systems.

According to a Calian press release, SkyFall will contribute its technological and operational capabilities and expertise in training, while Calian will apply its experience in developing, integrating and delivering international military training and combat-readiness programs in accordance with NATO standards.

"Combining these capabilities will ensure that training programs reflect current operational realities and take into account the rapid development of unmanned systems technologies," the release said.

The partnership will also support the international expansion of SkyFall Academy and enable it to provide specialized training for military personnel, instructors and technical specialists in partner countries.

For Canada's Calian, the partnership will strengthen its defense training services portfolio by integrating operational experience in the use of unmanned systems into its training, simulation and combat-readiness solutions.

SkyFall Academy has trained more than 30,000 Ukrainian military personnel over the past three years, while Calian has trained more than 300,000 people over the past 40 years, meeting the needs of NATO member states and allies, the companies said.

"For Ukraine, this partnership expands access to NATO training standards and allied infrastructure, strengthens interoperability with partner countries and promotes deeper integration of Ukrainian technological and training capabilities into the global defense ecosystem," SkyFall Director Mykola Makoveyev was quoted as saying in the release.

Ukrainian technology and defense company SkyFall combines a large R&D center, scaled production lines and a certified SkyFall Academy for training pilots, instructors and technicians. The company develops and produces the Vampire drone and also manufactures Shrike FPV drones, P1-SUN Shahed interceptors, communications systems and components, and other high-tech engineering solutions.

Calian is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, and has more than 6,000 employees worldwide. The company provides solutions for the defense, space and other critical infrastructure sectors.