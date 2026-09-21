Govt approves new operating rules for medical facilities during air raid sirens – Koretsky

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved new rules for the operation of medical facilities based on the level of air threat, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has announced.

"At the 'yellow' level, medical facilities continue to operate. Full access to shelters must be ensured for staff, patients, and visitors. At the 'red' level, patients and medical staff must move to shelters. However, care that is dangerous to interrupt—such as during surgeries, resuscitation, intensive care, etc.—does not stop. Patients who cannot be moved continue to receive treatment in the safest available areas. Medical care can be provided, medications dispensed, and patients accommodated within shelters and these safe areas," Koretsky wrote on Facebook.

At the same time, emergency medical services operate continuously. Patients with urgent conditions are admitted regardless of the threat level. Dispatch centers handle calls, and ambulance crews respond to patients.

The government also ordered enhanced protection for operating rooms, intensive care units, maternity wards, emergency admission departments, and areas housing backup power sources and critical medical equipment.

"Special attention is being paid to locations where patients who cannot be quickly moved are situated," the Prime Minister emphasized.