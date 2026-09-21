In Sloviansk, Russians drop FAB-250 bomb on locally significant architectural landmark

Russian occupation forces carried out an airstrike on a non-operational medical facility in Sloviansk (Donetsk region); there were no casualties, according to Head of Sloviansk City Military Administration Vadym Liakh.

"Today, September 21, at around 16:30, the enemy launched a FAB-250 airstrike on a closed medical facility in Sloviansk. Fortunately, there were no casualties," he said on Facebook on Monday.

According to him, the partially destroyed building is an architectural monument of local significance. The building was constructed in 1901. "For more than a century, people's lives were saved here. The hospital survived both World War I and World War II. But it could not withstand the Russian invasion," Liakh said.

According to the MBA, nearby private homes and cars were also damaged.