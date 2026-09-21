Magyar states Hungary hasn’t joined Carpathian Eight – media

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar has stated that his country is not a member of the Carpathian Eight format initiated by Ukraine, which aims to strengthen cooperation among countries in the Carpathian region.

According to the European Pravda, citing HVG, Magyar made this statement during an address to parliament.

Magyar said that Budapest had received an invitation from Ukraine to join the Carpathian Eight format but did not accept it, citing specific reasons. "We were invited, and for valid reasons, we did not go," Magyar noted, emphasizing that Hungary "is not participating in this." He did not elaborate on the reasons for declining participation in the format.

On September 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the establishment of a new cooperation format—the Carpathian Eight—which would bring together Ukraine, seven European countries (Romania, Serbia, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Hungary), and the EU as a bloc.

Following the first Carpathian Summit, the heads of state and government and representatives from Ukraine, Austria, Poland, Romania, Serbia, and Slovakia adopted a final declaration.

As reported by the European Pravda, Hungary was represented at the Carpathian Eight summit by the deputy Hungarian ambassador to Kyiv.