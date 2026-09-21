Stefanchuk starts series of meetings with reps of law schools in Ukraine

The nationwide tour "Parliamentary Dialogue: Meeting with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada," which includes the country's leading law schools, kicked off in Kharkiv.

"Today in Kharkiv, the nationwide tour "Parliamentary Dialogue: Meeting with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada" began, featuring the country's largest law schools. Its goal is to speak directly with those who shape legal thought, educate future lawyers, and work with legislation in practice every day," Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said on Facebook on Monday.

According to him, together with regional leaders, members of parliament representing Kharkiv region, faculty, students, scholars, legal practitioners, and media representatives, they spoke honestly and openly about the work of parliament, reconstruction, budget planning, and the legislative decisions that people need today.

"A separate part of the discussion focused on the draft of the new Civil Code. It's not just a major legal document. The Civil Code is, in fact, a collection of rules governing our daily lives: property, housing, contracts, inheritance, and personal and property rights," Stefanchuk said.

He said the current Civil Code was adopted more than 20 years ago.

"Since then, technology, the economy, and social relations have changed dramatically. The war has brought many new challenges. Therefore, updating the Civil Code represents a fresh approach to private law and, at the same time, a response to society's demand for fair and understandable rules. It was particularly important to listen to young people – their questions, comments, and vision of what modern civil legislation should look like," the chairman said.