Trump: US working on major deal to buy potash from Belarus

The United States is working on a major deal to purchase potash from Belarus, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday.

"The United States is working on a massive Deal with respect to the purchase of Potash from Belarus," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He said the United States would be able to purchase potash at prices substantially lower than those Washington currently pays Canada. Trump added that the future deal was "very good news for our Farmers and Ranchers," but gave no other details.

Potash is used, among other things, to produce fertilizers.