Sybiha: We to discuss humanitarian situation in Oleshky, Kherson region, at UN General Assembly; world must put pressure on Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha plans to highlight the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the city of Oleshky in the occupied part of Kherson region as a separate agenda item at the UN General Assembly session in New York.

He made this statement upon his arrival in New York for the UN General Assembly session.

"Oleshky is a city in Kherson region that has been under a complete blockade for more than half a year. More than 6,000 people remain there, including nearly 200 children. People are dying of hunger and cold. The occupiers are blocking humanitarian aid. We have been negotiating an evacuation for a long time, preparing lists, and agreeing on a ceasefire. But Russia is not responding. We will discuss Oleshky here, at the highest level, and we will press for the world to hear this and force Russia to grant humanitarian access," Sybiha said in a video posted on his Facebook page on Monday.

According to him, they also raised the issues of the deportation and militarization of Ukrainian children, as well as the return and accountability of those committing these crimes. "We have a packed schedule. Dozens of meetings with partners from every continent. Six documents to sign. All of this for one purpose – so that the world does not grow accustomed to this war, so that pressure on Russia increases, and so that support for our troops grows stronger."

Sybiha also said "there will be a separate Security Council session on Ukraine, the Crimea Platform – now in its sixth summit – and discussions on energy ahead of winter, the Black Sea, and grain. The First Lady will have a separate program of events to promote humanitarian initiatives."