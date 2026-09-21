Three civilians wounded in Russian attacks in Kherson region – prosecutor's office

On Monday, September 21, Russian occupation forces shelled settlements in Kherson region using artillery and UAVs, the press service of Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reports.

"As of 17:30, three people have been recorded as injured due to Russian shelling. These include a resident of Urozhaine and two Kherson residents wounded in enemy drone attacks," the message posted on the Telegram channel reads.

In addition, private homes, apartment buildings, a church, hospital premises, an administrative building, and various vehicles—including service, cargo, and passenger vehicles—sustained damage.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been initiated regarding the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors, together with investigators, continue to record the aftermath of the shelling and document war crimes committed by the armed formations of the aggressor state.