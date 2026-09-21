Zelenskyy: Halting Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and food exports will facilitate de-escalation

Russia must stop strikes on Ukraine's energy sector, critical infrastructure, and food exports, which would prompt corresponding steps toward de-escalation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“Right now, there is a dialogue with President Trump and America. There are also ideas on the table for bringing peace closer, starting with strong de-escalation steps. Ukraine’s energy sector, critical infrastructure, and our food exports must stop being targets for Russia, and this will lead to matching de-escalation steps on our part. Solutions are possible,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

The President emphasized that the Ukrainian side would discuss this issue with partners on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“It will no longer be the case that only the country under attack suffers. The nature of war is now such that the aggressor will suffer as well. Technology makes this possible. The strength of countries’ leadership can – and must – deliver de-escalation, security, and peace,” Zelenskyy stressed.