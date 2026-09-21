At seminars in Lublin, Ukraine shares combat experience with NATO regarding tactical use of UAVs, electronic warfare

The NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC) held a series of seminars in Poland where Ukrainian military personnel shared combat experience with Polish and German officers regarding the tactical use of unmanned systems, electronic warfare, and reconnaissance support, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

The seminars were part of the JATEC project in support of the Captains’ Training course, which aims to facilitate the exchange of operational experience at the tactical level between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO.

“Ukrainian officers bring the experience of real modern warfare, and practical training allows us to jointly verify how this experience can be used in the training of troops. This is how true interoperability is formed – through joint work, common understanding and the search for solutions,” said Colonel Valerii Vyshnivskyi, Senior National Representative of Ukraine to JATEC.

During the training sessions, participants examined—both theoretically and practically—the impact of unmanned systems, electronic warfare, and intelligence support on modern tactical operations, as well as decision-making processes and the application of lessons learned in combat.

One of JATEC’s priorities is transferring Ukrainian combat experience and assessing its applicability to NATO military education, training, and tactical planning processes.