URCS participating in winter aid program for residents of frontline areas

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is participating in the implementation of a winter cash assistance program for residents of frontline areas.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross, together with other humanitarian organizations, is participating in the implementation of a winter cash assistance program for vulnerable population groups residing in designated frontline communities. The program is being implemented in accordance with the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 1084 dated September 3, 2026, and provides for a one-time payment of UAH 19,400 per household, covering the entire 2026/27 heating season," the URCS announced on Facebook on Monday.

The organization noted that the Ukrainian Red Cross does not accept applications for this assistance. The program involves two payment mechanisms: through state authorities and with the participation of international and national humanitarian organizations.

For the 18 vulnerable population categories designated by the state, winter aid is provided using funds from the humanitarian account. Under this initiative, the URCS has already transferred UAH 223.8 million to the humanitarian account of the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine to implement the winter aid program.

To apply for assistance, one must contact the relevant territorial office of the Pension Fund of Ukraine. Subsequently, the Pension Fund will compile and validate lists of submitted applications and, using funds transferred by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and other organizations, issue payments directly to community residents.

A separate support mechanism is in place for certain frontline communities: a one-time payment of UAH 19,400 per household. This assistance is provided by international and national humanitarian organizations, subject to the availability of funding. To apply, residents must contact their local administrative authority by October 30, 2026.

The URCS noted that submitting an application does not guarantee automatic receipt of the UAH 19,400 payment; the submitted information must first undergo verification.