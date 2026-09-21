Language ombudsperson fines MPs Feldman and Boiko for Russian-language advertising

Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Olena Ivanovska has issued rulings imposing fines of UAH 5,100 for violations of language legislation on Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Feldman and Roman Zahorodny, head of the public organization "Peace. Development. Stability."

"In August this year, the public movement Chesno appealed to the Secretariat of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language with two complaints regarding the dissemination in Ukraine of paid Russian-language advertising linked to Ukrainian MPs.

"In one case, the complaints concerned targeted advertising posts in a non-state (Russian) language that Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Feldman disseminated from his page on the Meta platform. In the other, it concerned advertising in a non-state (Russian) language disseminated on Meta platforms by the public organization 'Peace. Development. Stability' in support of Ukrainian MP Yuriy Boiko, who is one of the organization's members," the language ombudsperson said.

It said that after state control measures were taken, violations of the Law on Ensuring the Functioning of Ukrainian as the State Language were established in both cases. As a result, two administrative offense reports were drawn up against Feldman and Zahorodny, head of the public organization "Peace. Development. Stability."

Following consideration of the administrative cases, Ivanovska issued rulings imposing a UAH 5,100 fine on each of them.