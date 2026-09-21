Russians strike enterprise in Bucha district, fire breaks out – Kyiv regional administration

Russian forces attacked a number of settlements in Kyiv region during the day on Monday, September 21, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko said.

"In Bucha district, a fire broke out at an enterprise as a result of the attack. The State Emergency Service's forces and equipment have been deployed to put out the fire," he wrote on Telegram.

In addition, according to Tkachenko, two private houses, four cars and warehouse facilities were damaged in another settlement in the district.

"No information about deaths or injuries has been received. The services continue to work and document the consequences of the attack," the head of the regional administration said.

Further information is being established.