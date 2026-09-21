Rada Committee Chair Merezhko: United Russia should be recognized as criminal organization

Ukraine should seek to have the United Russia party recognized as a criminal organization, according to Oleksandr Merezhko, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation (Servant of the People faction).

"What took place in Russia was not an election but a farce—a simulation of an election—carried out largely through repressive measures and aimed at sustaining an aggressive war... The results of this farce were known long before these so-called elections took place. In my opinion, we need to push for United Russia to be recognized as a criminal organization, because it is not a political party but an instrument and accomplice in the crimes of the Putin regime," Merezhko told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday, commenting on the elections to the Russian State Duma.

According to the MP, these were not elections in the true sense, but purely a propaganda exercise.

"Putin senses the approaching agony of his regime, and he needs events like this. One of the goals of this farce is an attempt to legitimize the occupation of part of Ukraine's territory, which constitutes a grave crime under international law," Merezhko noted.

As reported, elections to the Russian State Duma took place on September 18–20. They were also illegally organized in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Preliminary results show the United Russia party in the lead.