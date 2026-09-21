MP Honcharenko says eavesdropping equipment found in his car

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) said eavesdropping equipment had been found in his car.

"I found a listening device in my car. I am showing what it looks like. I have already called the police and will definitely look into this," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

He said that "a listening device in the car of an MP, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), and head of a temporary investigative commission is a VERY bad sign. I will talk about this in the Verkhovna Rada, at the commission and definitely at PACE."

"If someone thought they could put pressure on me in this way, they will be disappointed, because I am doing just fine under pressure," he said.

The post was accompanied by a video.

Recently, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said he had found a device resembling a listening device in his official car. Exactly a year earlier, in September 2025, a similar recording device with a built-in SIM card and memory card was found in his office, inside one of the desk telephones.