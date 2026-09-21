Ukraine disables over 45% of Russia's refining capacity – General Staff

Ukrainian Defense Forces, following the strike on the Moscow Oil Refinery, have disabled more than 45% of the design capacity of Russia's oil refining industry as of September 21, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a weekly summary covering strikes on key enemy facilities in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine from September 14 to 20.

"From September 14 to 20, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of important enemy facilities in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. First and foremost, these were enterprises supporting Russia's military and economic potential," the General Staff said.

On the night of September 15, the Syzran Oil Refinery in Russia's Samara region was struck. The AVT-6 primary oil refining unit and a tank farm were hit. In Taganrog, Rostov region, the Atlant Aero facility, which produces Molniya strike and reconnaissance UAVs and components for Orion drones, was also struck.

On the night of September 17, the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in Yaroslavl, with an annual refining capacity of about 15 million tonnes of oil, was struck. The AVT-3 primary refining unit was hit.

On September 20, the Gazprom Neft Moscow Oil Refinery in Moscow was struck, including the AVT-6 unit, a comprehensive oil refining unit and an isomerization unit.

"Thus, as of September 21, 2026, following the strike on the Moscow Oil Refinery, more than 45% of the design capacity of Russia's oil refining industry has been disabled," the General Staff said.

One consequence, it said, was a shortage of quality fuel in Russia. In particular, production of Euro-5/K5 standard gasoline and diesel fuel has fallen sharply.

"Another area is the systematic targeting of air defense systems, radars, electronic warfare systems and command-and-control assets," the General Staff said.

In particular, a 92N6 radar from the S-400 Triumf system was struck in Sochi; two S-400 launchers were struck near Vyhonichi in Russia's Bryansk region; and a Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system was struck near Ukrainka in Zaporizhia region. A Nebo-U radar was struck in Donetsk region. Electronic warfare stations, radars and repeaters were also struck in Bryansk region.

"Significant attention was paid to the infrastructure supporting the occupiers' strike UAVs. Storage, preparation, launch and production sites for unmanned aerial vehicles were struck in the areas of Donetsk, Kursk and Sievierodonetsk. At Saki airfield, an Orion UAV ground control station was struck. Numerous command posts for Russian aggressor UAVs were also struck," the General Staff said.

In addition, two An-26 aircraft, an An-12 and three helicopters were struck at Rostov-on-Don (Central) airfield. A Su-24 aircraft was struck at Saki airfield.

During the week, Ukrainian forces also struck ammunition, fuel and lubricants, and materiel storage facilities belonging to Russian forces.

"Striking such facilities of the Russian aggressor is Ukraine's exercise of its inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and is aimed at reducing the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation," the General Staff said.