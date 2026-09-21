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Russia loses control of its Diesel Oil Industry due to its war with Ukraine – Trump

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President of USA Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at a press conference, March 9, 2026
President of USA Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at a press conference, March 9, 2026 | Photo: Daniel Torok / White House / CC BY 3.0 US cropped

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that Russia has lost control over its oil refining industry due to the war with Ukraine, noting that some refineries have been put out of commission, at least temporarily.

“Russia has unfortunately lost control of its Diesel Oil Industry due to its War with Ukraine. A large number of their Diesel refineries have been blown up and are, at least temporarily, out of commission,” the president posted on Truth Social Monday.

He also called for an end to the war, stating that the whole world is suffering because of it.

“This ridiculous and never ending War with Ukraine must be stopped. The whole World suffers as 25,000 people, mostly soldiers, are being killed each month. What a shame!” the U.S. President noted.

#russia #trump #oil_refinery
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