Defense Ministry clarifies procedure for returning from AWOL following simplified program cessation

The simplified program for returning after going AWOL (Absent Without Leave) ended on September 20, though voluntary return to service remains possible.

As the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine explained on Facebook on Monday, the process is now handled through the Military Law and Order Service and reserve battalions. Soldiers can no longer choose their own unit, and the procedure may take longer.

To return, one must contact the Military Law and Order Service directorate or a zonal Military Law and Order Service department. Once the formal request is approved, the individual has 24 hours to report to the Military Law and Order Service, receive the official order, and proceed to the reserve battalion.

If an arrangement has been made with a specific combat unit, it is advisable to bring a letter of recommendation from that unit; this may be taken into account during subsequent assignment.

For those who have gone AWOL for the first time during martial law, the law allows for exemption from criminal liability by court decision.