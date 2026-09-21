Ukraine increases state-funded medical education places by over 37% since full-scale invasion

Ukraine has increased the number of state-funded places for training in healthcare specialties by more than 37% since the start of the full-scale invasion, to 5,710 in 2026.

According to the Health Ministry's website, 10,763 people enrolled in medical specialties in 2026, of whom 5,710 will study at state expense and 5,053 on a contract basis.

The Health Ministry said that the 2027 draft state budget provides UAH 3.5 billion for training and professional development of healthcare workers, up 33% from 2026.

"Universities must understand what specialists the healthcare system will need not only today but also several years from now and accordingly shape their educational programs and approaches to training," Health Minister Viktor Liashko said.

At the same time, he said fewer than 100 students enrolled at some higher education institutions over the past year. This raises questions about the efficiency of using state resources and the institutions' ability to provide students with adequate training.

"A strong medical higher education institution should have at least 5,000 students and a university hospital (clinic). This scale makes it possible to secure sufficient funding to develop facilities, provide practical training and attract the specialists needed for quality education. New models of medical care – integrated and people-centered – require not simply more workers in the healthcare system, but specialists with new competencies who are ready to work in new roles and formats in the places where they are most needed," Liashko said.