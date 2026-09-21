Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Red Cross aid point operates at site of Russian drone attack

1 min read
Add as source
Red Cross aid point operates at site of Russian drone attack

An aid point of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is operating in Zaporizhia at the site of a nighttime Russian drone attack.

“This night, a team from the Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response unit worked at sites where the consequences of another attack in Zaporizhia were being dealt with, together with other special services. An aid point of the Ukrainian Red Cross is currently operating at the site, distributing humanitarian aid to people whose homes were damaged,” the URCS said on Facebook on Monday.

Residents can also receive first aid and psychological assistance at the URCS aid point.

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhia with drones overnight, striking residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. Six civilians were injured, a shopping center burned down, and multi-story residential buildings and a university were damaged.

#red #cross #zaporizhia #attack
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT