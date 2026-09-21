Defense Forces destroy 10 UAV control points, ground operator stations over week – Defense Ministry

The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 10 Russian unmanned aerial vehicle control points and ground operator stations, and also hit seven key military facilities related to the production, storage, or preparation for launch of enemy UAVs between September 13 and 20, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the destroyed Russian assets also include S-400 Triumph and Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as a Nebo-U radar station.

"We are doing everything possible to eliminate the root cause of air raid alerts – Russia's ability to attack our cities. We are depriving the enemy of material resources for waging war," the Ministry of Defense said on Monday.

In particular, between September 13 and 20, seven key military facilities where Russian UAVs were produced, stored, or prepared for launch were hit. This refers to workshops in Sievierodonetsk, bases and launch sites in Sochi and Kursk, as well as locations in occupied Donetsk.