National Police strengthens training of investigative heads for wartime conditions

Heads of investigative units of the National Police from 12 regions improved their skills in organizing investigations of international crimes, team interaction, and responding to professional burnout during a three-day practical training session.

The training was organized by the Main Investigative Department of the National Police for heads of units working under the heaviest workloads in wartime conditions. The event took place with the support of Project Expedite Justice (PEJ) within the framework of the "Justice Bootcamps" project, the press service of the National Police reported on its Telegram channel.

The training program combined issues of investigative organization with psychological preparation. Participants reviewed approaches to comprehensive investigations of international crimes and the work of specialized units, and also addressed issues of professional burnout, team interaction, and leadership.

"Behind each of you is already a wealth of experience with decisions that some colleagues may just now be seeking. Therefore, it is important that everyone takes away from this meeting a new professional idea, a useful contact, and an understanding of what can be changed within their team," said Khrystyna Podyriako, Head of the Department for the Organization of Investigation of Crimes Committed in Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Main Investigative Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

The practical exchange between regions was aimed at enabling participants to find solutions for the work of their own units and maintain the capacity of teams to work under prolonged stress and workloads.