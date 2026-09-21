Lithuania states non-recognition of fictitious elections in occupied Ukrainian territory

Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys has stated that the Russian occupiers' holding of illegal elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine is a gross violation of international law and Lithuania will never recognize them.

Russia’s State Duma so-called elections were neither free nor fair. Opposition silenced, independent voices suppressed, OSCE observers barred," he wrote on the social network X on Monday.

"Holding sham votes in occupied territories of Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law. We will never recognise these results," Budrys emphasized.

As reported, elections to the Russian State Duma took place on September 18-20. Their holding was also illegally organized in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.