MP Friz: Russian State Duma election results show aggressor has no intention of ending war

The results of the elections to the State Duma of Russia indicate that the aggressor has no intention of ending the war, believes Iryna Friz, a member of the parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence (European Solidarity faction).

"For us, the main conclusion is simple: this regime is not preparing to wind down the war. On the contrary, it continues to adapt the entire state system to it. The Russian regime today, just like over the past couple of decades, rests on three pillars: war, repression, and total control. And no electoral decoration makes it democratic," Friz said in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

According to her, the elections in Russia are just another way for the Kremlin to show that the system is under control and that the regime is not backing down.

"In this case, it is correct to say that the authoritarian empire held pseudo-elections to demonstrate, both externally and internally, Russians' support for the course of war chosen by the authorities. That is, the de jure accomplices of the aggressor are the Russians themselves, who with their votes cement the system of terror, repression, murders, and destruction," Friz added.

The people's deputy emphasized that voting in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is an act of extreme cynicism and a gross violation of international law. She noted that Russia seizes foreign land by force and then tries to create an appearance of legality through holding so-called "elections."

"Occupation does not become legitimate as a result of this – both the European Parliament and the Verkhovna Rada have already stated this," Friz stressed.

As reported, elections to the Russian State Duma took place on September 18-20. Their holding was also illegally organized in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.