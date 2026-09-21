Defense Forces hit Kasta radar, UAV control center, Russian military concentration area – General Staff

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit a Kasta radar station, a drone control center, and a concentration area of Russian troops on Sunday and during the night on Monday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

In particular, in the area of the settlement of Pikuzi, Donetsk region, Ukrainian military personnel hit a Russian Kasta radar station.

"The Kasta-2E2 (39N6) radar is a mobile radar designed to detect aircraft, missiles, and UAVs at low altitudes. Its range is up to 150 kilometre. Its estimated cost ranges from $60 million," the General Staff noted.

Also, in the area of Dniproenergiya in Donetsk region, a Russian UAV control center was hit.

In addition, as the agency emphasizes, a concentration area of Russian personnel was hit in the area of Stary Khutor, Belgorod region, Russia.