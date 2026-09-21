Russia strikes Zhytomyr region gas station for second time

Russian troops have struck a gas station in Zhytomyr region for the second time on Monday morning – a filling station belonging to the WOG chain in Zviahel district suffered damage, Head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Bunechko has reported.

"This is already the second filling station complex in Zviahel district of Zhytomyr region to come under enemy attack this morning. According to operational information, this time a WOG gas station was damaged. Currently, no information on casualties or victims has been received," the regional administration said.

The work of emergency services is complicated by the threat of repeated strikes.

Earlier, Bunechko reported an attack on a filling station on the M-06 highway in the suburbs of Zviahel.