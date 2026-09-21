Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, German city of Aachen sign cooperation deal

Chernihiv and the German city of Aachen have officially formalized a new stage of partnership – a regular partnership agreement was signed on September 18, providing for the long-term implementation of joint projects, exchange of experience, and the development of cultural, educational, and youth initiatives.

"On September 18, Chernihiv and the German city of Aachen officially formalized the transition to a new stage of cooperation – regular partnership. The regular partnership agreement was signed in an online format by Deputy Mayor of Chernihiv Viktor Herashchenko and Lord Mayor of Aachen Michael Simon," the press service of Chernihiv City Council reported on Telegram on Monday.

The City Council press service noted that cooperation between the cities began in 2023. During this time, Aachen has repeatedly supported Chernihiv, and a number of joint initiatives have been implemented. "Now cooperation is moving into a long-term format. These are new opportunities for joint projects, the exchange of experience, and the development of cultural, educational, and youth initiatives," the City Council emphasized.

"We thank the community of Aachen for its consistent support of Ukraine and Chernihiv. Special thanks go to the Union of Ukrainians in Aachen, which stood at the origins of the partnership between our cities," the press service added.