Russian strike on Semenivka agricultural enterprise destroys hangar, damages equipment, warehouses, injures livestock

As a result of a Russian multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) strike on an agricultural enterprise in the town of Semenivka, Chernihiv region, a hangar with straw was completely destroyed, equipment and warehouse facilities were damaged, and livestock were injured, Head of Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus has reported.

Chernihiv region suffered 18 strikes, with border communities under attack, mostly targeted by FPV drones.

"Yesterday afternoon, the Russians attacked an agricultural enterprise in Semenivka with MLRS. A hangar with straw was completely destroyed, equipment and warehouse facilities were damaged. Livestock were injured," Chaus wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.