Zelenskyy: Russia continues escalation, Ukraine to call for joint peace efforts at UN General Assembly

Responding to Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia and Lozova in Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Russia is continuing its escalation steps, and emphasized the need to increase pressure on the aggressor while diplomacy works in parallel to end the war.

"Russia is not backing down from its escalation and is sending many signals that it is ready to expand the war. All of this is happening as the stability of the world has already been shattered by this war," the president said in a post on Facebook on Monday.

According to Zelensky, the Russian shelling of Zaporizhia continued from the evening. As a result of the strikes, nine-story residential buildings, a university building, a shopping center, and a boiler house were damaged. As of morning, five people are known to have been injured, and some residents have been evacuated.

In Lozova, Kharkiv region, a woman was killed and three other people were injured as a result of a drone strike. In total, during the evening and night, Russian troops launched strikes on ten regions of Ukraine.

The president emphasized that it is necessary to continue pressure on Russia to end the war, and diplomacy must work in parallel.

"Every response and every long-range sanction is part of the pressure that is actually working, and the world can feel it," Zelensky said.

According to him, during the UN General Assembly, Ukraine will discuss how to achieve peace through joint efforts.

"This is the main task that all leaders should be working on," the president stressed.