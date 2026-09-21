Air defense downs 147 of 172 enemy targets, hits recorded at 14 locations

Ukraine's Defense Forces neutralized 147 enemy drones on Monday night, although enemy air attack weapons hits were recorded at 14 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 147 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, other types of drones, and 1 'Banderol'/'Dan-T'," the report says.

Overall, on the night of September 21 (from 18:00 on September 20), the enemy attacked with 172 Shahed-type strike UAVs (64 of them jet-powered), Gerbera, 'Parodiya'-type decoy drones, as well as 'Banderol'/'Dan-T' from the directions of Belgorod, Shatalovo, Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo (Russia), temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied AR Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile firing groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, hits by the enemy's air attack weapons were recorded at 14 locations, and the fall of downed targets (debris) was registered at 4 locations.