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Drone attack on Lozova, Kharkiv region kills 1, injures 3 – SES

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Russian strike drones attacked Lozova in Kharkiv region on Monday night, resulting in a fatality and injuries.

"1 person was killed, 3 were injured, and another woman was rescued by State Emergency Service rescuers," the press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region reported.

As a result of the shelling, residential and railway infrastructure facilities were damaged and partially destroyed. Two fires broke out, including a fire on the roof of a two-story apartment building covering an area of 200 square meters. In addition, apartment structures on the second floor were damaged.

#shellings #kharkiv #casualties #lozova
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