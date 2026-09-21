Russian attack on Zaporizhia injures 6, damages residential buildings, civil infrastructure

Six civilians were injured, and multi-story residential buildings, a university, and a shopping center were damaged as a result of another Russian attack on Zaporizhia, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semenikin has reported.

"Zaporizhia experienced another Russian attack this night," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhia with drones, striking residential buildings and civil infrastructure.

The injured are receiving necessary assistance. Rescuers worked at the impact sites all night, and some of the fires have already been extinguished.

Assistance to residents whose homes were damaged and work to eliminate the consequences of the attack are also ongoing.