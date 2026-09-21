Zaporizhia National University damaged in Russian shelling

Zaporizhia National University has been damaged by Russian shelling, with one of its buildings suffering a direct hit.

"Building No. 3 of ZNU is an architectural heritage site. Years of study, meetings, lectures, and important moments of university life passed within its walls. Tonight, the building suffered a direct hit," the university said in a statement.

It is noted that the university faces complex restoration work ahead.

Earlier, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semenikin reported that six civilians were injured, and multi-story residential buildings, a university, and a shopping center were damaged as a result of another Russian attack on Zaporizhia.