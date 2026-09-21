Sybiha: Russia uses sexual violence, rape as weapon of war

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian troops have committed nearly 900 documented cases of sexual violence against Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has stated.

"This is stated in a new UN report. Among the victims are 16 children, the youngest of whom is only four years old. Such is the true face of the 'Russian world': terror, destruction, and suffering. Sexual violence and rape are used as a weapon in war," he wrote on the social network X.

According to Sybiha, these are only the cases that have been reported and documented. He noted that the actual number could be significantly higher, as many victims remain silent out of fear of stigmatization.

"Russia continues to ignore calls from international institutions to prevent, investigate, and prosecute sexual violence committed by its military personnel and FSB officers. This only confirms it was the right decision to include Russia’s armed forces on the UN Secretary-General’s list of shame," the minister noted.

According to him, these war crimes require an even more decisive response, and the perpetrators must be identified and brought to justice.