Enemy shells Kherson region, wounding 7

Russian troops have shelled Kherson region, injuring seven people, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has reported.

"Due to Russian aggression, 7 people were wounded," he wrote on Telegram.

Prokudin noted that over the past day, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Sadove, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Tomyna Balka, Chereshenky, Dniprovske, Doslidne, Veletenske, Novodmytrivka, Dariivka, Chaichyne, Lymanets, Inhulivka, Vitrove, Ponyativka, Mykilske, Zarichne, Inhulets, Yasna Poliana, Ulianivka, Fedorivka, Tokarivka, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Beryslav, Novoraisk, Kostyrka, Novovorontsovka, Borozienske, Urozhaine, Osokorivka, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Mykhailivka, Novokairy, Respublikanets, Sablukivka, Ukrainka, Tomaryne, and the city of Kherson came under enemy aviation, drone terror, and artillery shelling.

According to him, the Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging two multi-story buildings and six private houses.

The occupiers also wrecked a church, a museum, a public catering establishment, a bank branch, an administrative building, a supermarket, a gas pipeline, a route taxi, and private cars.

Meanwhile, nine people were evacuated from liberated communities of the region on Sunday.