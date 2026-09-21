Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Enemy shells Kherson region, wounding 7

1 min read
Add as source
Enemy shells Kherson region, wounding 7

Russian troops have shelled Kherson region, injuring seven people, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has reported.

"Due to Russian aggression, 7 people were wounded," he wrote on Telegram.

Prokudin noted that over the past day, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Sadove, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Tomyna Balka, Chereshenky, Dniprovske, Doslidne, Veletenske, Novodmytrivka, Dariivka, Chaichyne, Lymanets, Inhulivka, Vitrove, Ponyativka, Mykilske, Zarichne, Inhulets, Yasna Poliana, Ulianivka, Fedorivka, Tokarivka, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Beryslav, Novoraisk, Kostyrka, Novovorontsovka, Borozienske, Urozhaine, Osokorivka, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Mykhailivka, Novokairy, Respublikanets, Sablukivka, Ukrainka, Tomaryne, and the city of Kherson came under enemy aviation, drone terror, and artillery shelling.

According to him, the Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging two multi-story buildings and six private houses.

The occupiers also wrecked a church, a museum, a public catering establishment, a bank branch, an administrative building, a supermarket, a gas pipeline, a route taxi, and private cars.

Meanwhile, nine people were evacuated from liberated communities of the region on Sunday.

#shellings #kherson #casualties
Add as source
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT