Stefanchuk, Schwartz-Fuchs discuss continuation of Carpathian Initiative at interparliamentary level

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and President of the Federal Council of Austria Christine Schwarz-Fuchs discussed the continuation of the Carpathian Integration Initiative at the parliamentary level.

"I met with Christine Schwarz-Fuchs, President of the Federal Council of the Republic of Austria… We discussed the continuation of the Carpathian Integration Initiative at the parliamentary level and the further deepening of interparliamentary cooperation. We also discussed attracting Austrian businesses to invest in Ukraine, Austria's participation in the Shelter Coalition, the implementation of specific projects in frontline regions, and the exchange of expertise in the field of security," Stefanchuk said on Facebook on Saturday.

According to Stefanchuk, he also raised the issue of the Austrian Federal Council's recognition of the Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainian people.

"Christine Schwarz-Fuchs assured me that Austria will continue to support Ukraine," the chairman of the Ukrainian parliament said.

Stefanchuk said this was not his first meeting with Schwarz-Fuchs and that it took place as part of the Carpathian Eight Summit, which is being held in Ivano-Frankivsk region.